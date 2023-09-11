HED concludes week-long monitoring drive

LAKKI MARWAT: The Higher Education Department (HED) has successfully concluded its dedicated week-long special monitoring drive, in significant regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Malakand, Hazara and southern districts.

During this initiative, special monitoring teams, composed of officers from various departments, conducted daily visits to both male and female colleges across diverse districts.

A total of 75 colleges underwent meticulous assessments, with 17 in Malakand, Peshawar, and Southern regions each, and 14 in Hazara.The resulting reports from these visits presented an overall picture of satisfaction while also highlighting major and minor concerns.