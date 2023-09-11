Two dead, 20 wounded in DI Khan accident

DI KHAN: Two persons died when a passenger bus traveling from Quetta to Peshawar collided with an onion-laden truck here on Sunday, local sources said.

The incident happened due to the brake failure of the bus in Sara Khawra area. Twenty people, including eight children and four women, were injured.

Seven of the wounded persons were reported to be in critical condition. Soon after the accident, Rescue 1122 and police personnel reached the area and shifted the victims to Darazinda hospital. Those critically wounded were later referred to the District Headquarters Hospital.

12-year-old child drowns: A 12-year-old child drowned in a water channel in the Badh area.Upon receiving information, local residents reached the channel and recovered the body from the water. The body was later handed over to the bereaved family.