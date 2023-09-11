Mohmand family demands arrest of double-murder culprits

GHALLANAI: A family in Mohmand district has appealed to authorities to arrest the killers of their two family members.

Speaking at a press conference, Abdul Qayyum Khan and Mohammad Hassan stated that Ous Khan, Attaullah, and Samiullah allegedly opened fire on them in a 30-year-old case in the name of honour, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and another person being severely injured.

The attackers managed to escape after the assault, they said. They also criticised the local police and said that their one-sided case was compromised due to police interference. They said that one of the killers injured himself and blamed them, thus leading to cross police cases.

They argued that the incident had occurred 35 years ago when local elders had resolved the matter in accordance with Pakhtun traditions, but the group launched a violent attack on their village despite the settlement.

Abdul Qayyum Khan demanded the provincial government, inspector general of police (IGP), regional police officer (RPO), Charsadda, and the judiciary take immediate notice of the situation and arrest the killers.