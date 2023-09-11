Leader says JI to hold sit-in against price-hike on Sep 18

KHAR: Announcing to hold a sit-in outside the Governor’s House in Peshawar on September 18 against the rising inflation, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial head Prof Mohammad Ibrahim Khan on Sunday demanded the caretaker government to provide relief to the masses.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said that both the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) governments were responsible for the skyrocketing inflation in the country.

He added that the caretaker government too did not spare any effort to put more burden on the poor masses.

Demanding the holding of the general election within 90 days as per the provisions of the constitution, he said that his party and its workers were fully prepared for the polls, which was the only way to steer the country out of the prevailing challenges.

Prof Ibrahim Khan held the PDM government responsible for the delay in holding the polls due to the late approval of the census results. He asked the government to tell the International Monetary Fund that it could not put more burden on the poor people. Prof Ibrahim Khan said that the JI would not accept any more increase in the prices of petroleum products and electricity.

The JI leader also asked the government to give the tribal districts their due share in resources and honour the pledges regarding the provision of funds to the merged areas.