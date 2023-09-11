Daily wagers appeal for release of salaries

PESHAWAR: The daily wage employees of the KP Directorates of Sports have requested the authorities to order the release of their salaries.

Talking to a group of reporters, these employees said that they had been awaiting disbursement of salaries for the last three months.They said they were appointed on a daily wage basis but some official formalities had deprived them of salaries.

The daily wagers said the changes ministries in the caretaker setup was creating problems for them as well as their case had been delayed for this very reason.They appealed to the relevant authorities to look into the matter and help them receive the salaries as they were finding it hard to meet the family needs.