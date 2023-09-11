People asked not to underestimate dengue threat

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Secretary Mahmood Aslam Wazir on Sunday appealed to the public not to underestimate dengue threat considering the seasonal conditions and continue their efforts to control and prevent it together.

According to a handout, he said there have been significantly fewer cases of dengue reported this year compared to last year, which is a positive development due to timely efforts by the Health Department and cooperation from the public.

According to the statistics from the Health Department, as of September 2022, there were 6017 confirmed dengue cases reported across the province, while as of September 2023, there are only 156 reported cases, which has been attributed to the result of the Health Department’s timely actions.

The secretary explained that medical entomologists throughout the province are playing a technical role, particularly in dengue control and prevention.

He said last week a total of 312,760 households were inspected across the province, out of which 710 households tested positive for dengue larvae, and they were promptly treated chemically and mechanically.

Similarly, Health Department teams shared precautionary messages and raised awareness about dengue control and prevention with 54,292 individuals in various areas, reaching 285,237 women with messages for dengue prevention and awareness through Lady Health Workers.

In areas where dengue-positive locations and cases were identified, 63 seminars and awareness sessions were held at different locations, and 19,533 brochures related to dengue infection were distributed during dengue sessions.

The secretary expressed thanks to the commissioners, deputy commissioners, religious scholars and volunteers of the Civil Defence.

He said that they all played their important roles in creating awareness among people about dengue, standing shoulder to shoulder with the Health Department.

The secretary said the religious scholars discussed the benefits of cleanliness and hygiene in special sermons on Friday.Similarly, the volunteers of Civil Defence went door-to-door, meeting people and educating them about the dangers of the dengue virus and how to prevent it.

He emphasized that this entire process was impossible without the cooperation of the public and urged them to support the Health Department in this endeavor so that our province can be free from these dangerous diseases.