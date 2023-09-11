Scholars discuss ongoing struggle, international response at G20 Summit

Islamabad:In a series of powerful statements made on the side-lines of the G20 Summit held in India, experts and scholars have drawn attention to the decades-long Kashmir crisis, emphasizing its significant impact on regional and international politics. The Kashmir issue, they argue, is a nuclear flashpoint involving three atomic powers: China, India, and Pakistan.

Arif Hussain, a scholar, stressed the importance of understanding the plight of ordinary Kashmiris, who have endured human rights violations, extrajudicial killings, tortures, illegal detentions, and forced disappearances at the hands of Indian authorities. He highlighted the sacrifices of both ordinary Kashmiris and notable figures like Syed Ali Gilani, Yaseen Malik, and Maqbool Butt, who dedicated their lives to the cause of Kashmir's freedom.

These figures, often subjected to illegal detentions, forced disappearances, and brutal torture, have remained steadfast in their pursuit of peace and liberation. Their unwavering courage serves as an inspiration to many who continue to fight against human rights violations in Kashmir. The international perspective on the Kashmir crisis was also discussed, with a mention of organizations like the United Nations (UN), European Union (EU), and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressing concerns about human rights violations. However, experts noted that the international community's response has fallen short of addressing India's aggressive and unilateral actions in Kashmir.

Waqas, another scholar, called for increased pressure on India from the United States, Europe, the United Nations, the Muslim world, and other international organizations to halt the atrocities in Kashmir. Experts stressed the need for highlighting India's war crimes and illegal actions in Kashmir on both bilateral and multilateral levels. They emphasized that now is the time for the world to stand together against human rights violations and find a just and peaceful resolution for the troubled region.

In conclusion, experts called for an open dialogue involving all parties concerned, including India, Pakistan, China, and representatives from Jammu & Kashmir. This dialogue should focus on finding a political solution while respecting Article 35A and 370, which grant special status to Jammu & Kashmir within India's constitution. It should also work toward normalizing conditions in Kashmir, ending illegal detentions, and ensuring transparency in investigations regarding forced disappearances. The voices of all stakeholders, including those advocating for independence or self-determination, must be heard if long-lasting peace is to be achieved in the region. This urgent call for international action against human rights violations in Kashmir highlights the pressing need for a comprehensive and diplomatic resolution to a longstanding crisis that has far-reaching consequences for the region and the world.