Majority of beggars in capital addicted to methamphetamine, involved in drugs’ trade and sex work: officials

Islamabad:An overwhelming majority of beggars in Islamabad addicted to methamphetamine – a highly addictive drug which is commonly known as ‘Ice’, officials said on Sunday adding that these beggars would be taken into custody and sent to drug rehabilitation centres across Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

“A crackdown is being planned against beggars in Islamabad, whose vast majority is addicted to methamphetamine or crystal ice. Many of these beggars are drug dealers also while many are also engaged in sex work. Those addicted to meth would be sent to drug rehabilitation centres in Islamabad and Rawalpindi”, an official of the district administration Islamabad told The News. Although no data is available with the district administration about number of beggars but on the basis of intelligence reports, it is estimated that around 4000-5000 beggars are active in the federal capital, officials claimed that adding that majority of them were addicted to methamphetamine and involved in other illegal activities.

District administration officials claimed that an organized gang was involved in the business of beggary in the capital and it had rented some places in the outskirts of the capital to provide accommodation to beggars, who are everyday taken to places assigned them for begging, adding that these beggars are provided the facility of transportation by their handlers. “Beggars are bought and sold by their handlers on the basis of their ability of collect money. They are also used to sell drugs, especially ice to people across the capital”, the official said and added that many of them were also involved in the sex work.

“Transgenders begging at different places are not only involved in selling drugs but they also use methamphetamine and indulge in sex work. It is believed that majority of them could be infected with HIV, Hepatitis B&C and Syphilis”, the official said.

The district administration further claimed that beggars were earning such a huge amount that even after paying a handsome amount to their handlers, they were spending Rs1500 to 2000 for doing ice while those selling the drugs were earning even more money in addition to getting free drugs for their personnel use. On the request from Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA), all the 42 drug rehabilitation centres in Islamabad which are registered with IHRA have agreed to reserve two beds at each centre for drug addicts who would be brought to them by the IHRA and district administration Islamabad, IHRA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Quaid Saeed told ‘The News’.

“The district administration of Islamabad is taking action against beggary in Islamabad which is increasing very fast and professional beggars are taking control of this activity. Preliminary investigations reveal that beggary is associated with drug addiction among them mainly of Ice and heroin”, Dr. Quaid Saeed said. He maintained that it is a complicated issue as most of the beggars in Islamabad are also drug sellers and indulge in selling sex. “This leads to spread of sexually transmitted diseases including HIV and syphilis in addition to viral hepatitis”, he informed.

IHRA Chief said in order to discourage, discourage beggary and stop spread of drugs and associated sexual activities district admin of Islamabad is planning to take an action. “In this regard a meeting took place between district admin and IHRA where it was decided to treat all drug addicts under the auspices of IHRA”, he informed. To a query, he said for the baseline medical tests and examinations, IHRA was consulting some private labs in the capital and hoped that a collaborative mechanism would be involved for the rehabilitation of drugs addicts.