Illegal constructions inflicting billions of rupees loss to govt

Rawalpindi:The illegal construction activities in the Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR)’s thickly populated areas have created multiple problems not only for the people but the government as well which is losing revenue up to the tune of billions of rupees annually.

The residents of Rawalpindi city in a state of helplessness approached the Punjab government to lodge their complaint against corrupt officials of MCR and demanded that they take immediate action against illegal construction in the city which has made the life of the common man difficult. On public complaints, the Punjab government took action and directed the Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) to submit a detailed report of commercial buildings within its limits.

In 2021, the then Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Captain (r) Muhammad Mehmood took strict action against 103 illegal building owners in MCR limits and imposed a fine of Rs260.3 million. Unfortunately, Rawalpindi city has seen over 90 per cent illegal constructions for over two years, thanks to MCR corrupt mafia that is looting innocent people with both hands.

Metropolitan Corporation (MCR) Chief Officer (CO) Chaudhry Amjad who was on ‘stay order’ for over six months told ‘The News’ that he was fully monitoring the corrupt mafia in his department. “We have sent a detailed report of commercial buildings to Punjab government,” he claimed. He also clarified his position that he was not backing any corrupt mafia in MCR. He said that he would take strict action against concerned building inspectors for alleged involvement in illegal construction. In fact, there were no proper building inspectors here in MCR. There are 13 low cadre clerks performing duty as building inspectors for years and not only looting the public but openly playing with the lives of innocent citizens.

Data available with ‘The News’ revealed that 13 non-technical clerks were performing duties as ‘building inspectors’ in Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) for years. The names and designations of 13 employees were Muhammad Bilal clerk, Ghazanfar Ullah clerk, Shahbaz Satti clerk, Muhammad Fiaz clerk, Raja Ejaz Raza clerk, Abdul Ghafoor clerk, Muhammad Safdar clerk, Ansar Safir clerk, Zahid Abbas clerk, Basit Azam clerk, Raja Haroon Rasheed clerk, Iftikhar Ahmed clerk and Raja Iftikhar Ahmed an account clerk. These employees have been performing duty as ‘building inspectors’ for years but nobody has taken any kind of action against them.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha had assured to take strict action against non-technical staff in MCR but in vain. ‘The News’ conducted a survey that the flood of illegal constructions continued here in the areas of Liaquat Road, Pirwadhai Road, Asghar Mall Road, College Road, Raja Bazaar, and Bohar Bazaar Road but nobody was present to take any kind of action against corrupt non-technical inspectors and planning branch in MCR.

The non-technical inspectors Soofi Muhammad Fayyaz, Raja Haroon Rasheed, Ansar Safeer, and Gazanfarulllah were fully involved in this illegal construction.