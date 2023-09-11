City receives scattered rain

LAHORE:Humid and partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was reported in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while hot and humid in plain areas. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu where mercury reached 44°C, while in Lahore, temperature was 34.6°C and minimum was 25.8°C.