LWMC imposes Rs530,000 fines for setting ablaze waste

LAHORE:In a series of initiatives to tackle the issue of smog, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) issued more than 150 challans and imposed over Rs530,000 fines on those responsible for setting waste on fire.

Company CEO Babar Sahib Din directed the company management to initiate a city-wide crackdown on waste burning, with strict actions being taken against violators. Furthermore, the enforcement teams of LWMC started a drive against illegal burning activities in all towns across the City. The enforcement teams have registered 60 FIRs against individuals involved in waste burning. Over 100 complaints were registered in different police stations. —Correspondent