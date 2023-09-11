Neuro-rehabilitation technology discussed

LAHORE:A private university's Faculty of Allied Health Sciences organised a workshop, ‘Innovative Neuro-rehabilitation’ as constituent part of 6th National Rehabilitation Conference (NRC), where the focus was on ‘Innovation and Technology in Neuro-rehabilitation.’

According to a press release, the workshop, led by Dr Hafiz Syed Ijaz Ahmed Burq, a distinguished expert in Neuro-rehabilitation, ignited new possibilities in the field of physiotherapy. The workshop served as a platform to shed light on the vital role that cutting-edge technologies and techniques play in the realm of Neuro-rehabilitation. Attendees, who included physiotherapy professionals, students, and healthcare enthusiasts, gained valuable insights into the transformative potential of innovation in this field. The primary objective of the event was to emphasise the importance of embracing new strategies and technologies in physiotherapy, particularly in the context of Neuro-rehabilitation.