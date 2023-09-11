UET revises schedule for entrance test

LAHORE:University of Engineering and Technology (UET) has issued the revised schedule for the entrance test for admission to its affiliated institutions and UET Narowal Campus. According to a press release, as per the new schedule the last date for registration of the entrance test for admission in UET Narowal campus and affiliated colleges will be September 13. The test will be held on September 17 and the result will be declared on September 22.The merit list will be displayed on October 3. It should be noted that after the ECAT, the students will be able to get admissions in Bachelor of Architecture, BSc Biomedical Engineering, BSc Civil Engineering, BSc Electrical Engineering and BSc Mechanical Engineering at Narowal Campus.