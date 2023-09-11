Call to re-introduce ‘track & trace’ system to curb sugar smuggling

LAHORE:Welcoming the steps being taken by the government to discourage the smuggling of sugar, the Progressive Group in the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has asked the government to re-introduce ‘track and trace’ system in the sugar mills to permanently resolve the issue of black-marketing and unjustifiable profiteering.

In a statement issued here Friday, Progressive Group's Central Leader and LCCI Executive Committee Member Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer said that if this system is still operating in the mills, then there is a need to make it more effective and accurate to ascertain the production of the sweetener in the country and its sale to genuine industrial and domestic consumers at affordable rates. Ejaz Tanveer said that this method could help to arrest the sudden surge in the sugar prices, formation of cartels and pushing the rates beyond the people’s purchasing power. Likewise, it could also help the confectionary, beverages, bakeries and other industries to access cheaper sugar to keep their products’ prices within the reach of the common users. ‘A track and trace system will also promote transparency in the sugar supply chain. It allows stakeholders, including producers, distributors, and consumers, to access information about the product's journey from farm to table. This transparency can build trust among consumers, especially those concerned about product origins and ethical sourcing,’ Ejaz added. He said at the same time implementing the track and trace system can lead to improved quality control, food safety, supply chain transparency, compliance with regulations, and various other benefits that can positively impact the industry's reputation and profitability.