Punjab ombudsman’s office disposes of 1,674 cases in July

LAHORE:The provincial Ombudsman Punjab, Major retired Azam Suleman Khan took notice of 1,674 cases on his own motion in the month of July to provide relief to the general public resolving collective public problems of community all over the Punjab.

The administration of the respective districts spent a total amount of Rs1,613,588,312 to resolve 35 diverse cases, however, 129 other public issues did not incur any government expenditures for the actions taken by the relevant departments.

The spokesman for the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab shared the financial breakdown of the actions taken, Rs4,910,000 were spent to address nine complaints related to repair of sewerage lines', while a modest outlay of Rs34,000 was made to cover open manholes. An amount of Rs10,842 was spent on resolving three complaints regarding, waste-disposal and the cleanliness of streets and roads across different districts.

Additionally, Rs142,703 was used to attend to five complaints linked to the maintenance of water filtration plants, ensuring access to clean drinking water for the public, the spokesman stated. The amount of Rs26,269,000 was spent on getting the streets repaired. Notably, the administration and the government departments concerned also successfully addressed 43 own-motion notices for the restoration of sewerage lines, 10 for covering up manholes, 40 for waste disposal and solid waste management, twelve for water filtration plants' rehabilitation, six for water supply pipeline maintenance, and another three for streetlight repairs, without any government expenditures, the spokesman concluded.