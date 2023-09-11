Robber killed in ‘encounter’

LAHORE:A robber was shot dead in an ‘encounter’ with CIA City police here Sunday. The robber was identified as Sarmad Salim. The police team was taking the accused to Shad Bagh for recovery when his accomplices intercepted the police and fired at the police party to rescue the accused.

Sarmad was seriously injured by the firing of his own accomplices. He was shifted to the hospital in an injured state where he died. The accused had killed a 10-year-old child and injured another in the limits Mungo Pir, Karachi.