Two dacoits arrested

LAHORE:Lahore police and the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) executed a joint operation and arrested two robbers from the Township area on Sunday. City cameras played a pivotal role in tracking down the accused. The police recovered five stolen motorcycles, cash and pistol from their possession.
LAHORE:Humid and partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was reported in the City here on Sunday while Met office...
LAHORE:Qasim Gilani, in charge of PPP digital media Punjab, has said that the digital team will be made the vanguard...
LAHORE:In a series of initiatives to tackle the issue of smog, Lahore Waste Management Company issued more than 150...
LAHORE:A private university's Faculty of Allied Health Sciences organised a workshop, ‘Innovative...
LAHORE:University of Engineering and Technology has issued the revised schedule for the entrance test for admission...
LAHORE:Welcoming the steps being taken by the government to discourage the smuggling of sugar, the Progressive Group...