 
close
Monday September 11, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Two dacoits arrested

By Our Correspondent
September 11, 2023

LAHORE:Lahore police and the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) executed a joint operation and arrested two robbers from the Township area on Sunday. City cameras played a pivotal role in tracking down the accused. The police recovered five stolen motorcycles, cash and pistol from their possession.