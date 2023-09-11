Chief secretary orders crackdown on profiteers

LAHORE:Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed the districts administration to take action against profiteers and hoarders. According to sources, the chief secretary directed all divisional commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to strictly monitor the prices of edible items and be ensure the edibles were being sold at the fixed prices. He also directed them to take strict action against the profiteers and hoarders. Furthermore, he directed them to submit report of edible items supply and their sale on fixed prices to the chief secretary's office regularly.
LAHORE:Humid and partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was reported in the City here on Sunday while Met office...
LAHORE:Qasim Gilani, in charge of PPP digital media Punjab, has said that the digital team will be made the vanguard...
LAHORE:In a series of initiatives to tackle the issue of smog, Lahore Waste Management Company issued more than 150...
LAHORE:A private university's Faculty of Allied Health Sciences organised a workshop, ‘Innovative...
LAHORE:University of Engineering and Technology has issued the revised schedule for the entrance test for admission...
LAHORE:Welcoming the steps being taken by the government to discourage the smuggling of sugar, the Progressive Group...