Chief secretary orders crackdown on profiteers

LAHORE:Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed the districts administration to take action against profiteers and hoarders. According to sources, the chief secretary directed all divisional commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to strictly monitor the prices of edible items and be ensure the edibles were being sold at the fixed prices. He also directed them to take strict action against the profiteers and hoarders. Furthermore, he directed them to submit report of edible items supply and their sale on fixed prices to the chief secretary's office regularly.