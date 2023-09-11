Heinous incident

In a shocking incident, the principal of a private school in Karachi has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and blackmailing teachers. The suspect would offer the prospect of employment in order to lure the teachers and over 45 women are reported to have been victimized by the accused.
The government needs to give the maximum punishment to individuals for committing such crimes.
Tayab Jummah
Turbat
