Crime wave

Street crimes have unfortunately become a regular feature in all the major cities of Pakistan – particularly Karachi. Almost everyone has a story to tell about having a purse or a wallet stolen.

We must educate our society because only the educated can make up a strong and peaceful nation. Efforts should also be made to strengthen the police structure so that apprehended criminals are tried and punished. Surveillance cameras should be installed at all street corners to assist the police in catching the culprits.

Muhammad Ramzan

Karachi