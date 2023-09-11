Affordable energy

In the midst of economic challenges and uncertainties, steep electricity bills are placing an additional burden on households. It is crucial that our local utility providers and policymakers address this issue promptly and transparently. We need assurances that the billing system is fair and that measures are being taken to mitigate these unexpected spikes.
I urge our leaders and utility companies to investigate the root causes of these high bills and to work collaboratively to find solutions that provide relief to residents. Affordable and reliable energy is essential for our well-being and the stability of our local economy.
Maryam Maqsood
Karachi
