Combating poverty

It is disheartening to witness the number of individuals and families struggling to meet their basic needs. Poverty diminishes quality of life and obstructs access to education, healthcare, and opportunities for personal and societal growth. In these trying times, it is essential for our community to come together and address this issue head-on.
We must prioritize the implementation of effective social welfare programmes, provide avenues for skill development, and ensure equitable access to resources. By doing so, we can create a more inclusive and compassionate society where everyone, regardless of their circumstances, has the chance to thrive.
Fiza Younas
Karachi
