Snail’s pace

The slow progress on repairing the road near Natha Khan Bridge on Shahrae Faisal Road is causing massive traffic jams every day. The noise pollution from the heavy machinery and the honking of vehicles is unbearable. The air pollution from the dust and the exhaust fumes is harmful. The consumption of petrol and the wastage of time are costly. Those in charge of the repairs appear to lack any sense of urgency.
The workers are often seen idle or absent. The materials and equipment are scattered or damaged and the quality and standard of the work appears questionable. I urge the concerned authorities to take immediate action to expedite the construction work and ensure its completion as soon as possible. They should also monitor and supervise the work closely and regularly.
M Ramzan Siddiqui
Karachi
