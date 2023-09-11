18 Afghans arrested

The District East Police conducted a crackdown on Afghan nationals illegally residing in the district and arrested 18 suspects on Sunday.
According to District East SSP Irfan Bahadur, a total of 18 Afghan nationals were arrested by the police. He said both the Ferozabad and Mobina Town police arrested nine Afghan nationals each and registered cases against them. According to the SSP, cases have been registered against the suspects.
Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding the ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival...
A summary sent to former Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah by the provincial health department for the...
A non-profit organisation has increased its capacity to enrol out-of-school children in an underprivileged and remote...
The heads of the University of Karachi's International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences and Dr Abdul...
The Karachi Press Club and a virtual university have joined hands to provide online education facilities for...
Caretaker federal energy minister Muhammad Ali visited the K-Electric head office in Karachi on Sunday.The power...