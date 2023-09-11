 
Monday September 11, 2023
Karachi

18 Afghans arrested

By Our Correspondent
September 11, 2023

The District East Police conducted a crackdown on Afghan nationals illegally residing in the district and arrested 18 suspects on Sunday.

According to District East SSP Irfan Bahadur, a total of 18 Afghan nationals were arrested by the police. He said both the Ferozabad and Mobina Town police arrested nine Afghan nationals each and registered cases against them. According to the SSP, cases have been registered against the suspects.