Why was summary for appointment of NICVD executive director not sent to Murad?

A summary sent to former Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah by the provincial health department for the appointment of a new executive director to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) seven months back was never tabled before him for approval by the CM House staff, officials claimed on Saturday.

“On the directives from Sindh High Court, the provincial health department sent a summary for the appointment of Prof Dr Tahir Saghir as executive director NICVD in February this year, but till the completion of CM Syed Murad Ali Shah’s tenure, the summary was not presented before him for approval,” an official of the health department told The News.

The tenure of the current NICVD executive director ended seven months back.

The health department official claimed that staff in the Chief Minister’s House are supposed to present the summaries forwarded by various departments to the CM for approval or rejection, but they did not present this summary to Shah for approval.

According to the summary, Prof Tahir Saghir obtained 77 marks in the selection process for the appointment as executive director of the NICVD and the health department recommended in February 2023 that he should be appointed. However, that recommendation never came to the table of the chief minister.

When the issue was raised before caretaker health minister Dr Saad Khalid Niaz, he said he would look into it and discuss it with the caretaker CM.

“If the health department has forwarded a summary after due process for the appointment of a new executive director for the NICVD, the competent authority has the power to accept or reject. I would raise this issue with the CM,” he added.