Man injured after mysterious shooting inside car

A man was seriously injured in a mysterious shooting incident in a car in the New Town area on Sunday.
According to police, a person, Saud, was severely injured after being shot while traveling in a car. Police said there was also a young girl in a veil present in the car at the time of the incident and she claimed that Saud took out his pistol inside the moving vehicle, and shot and injured himself.
Police said the girl's statement was suspicious and investigations were under way. They added that according to eyewitnesses, the car was moving when it suddenly went out of control and crashed into a wall. Eyewitnesses also did not see anyone firing from outside.
Police said the incident was mysterious as people who wanted to kill themselves usually did not fire in their chest. The injured person was taken to a hospital nearby. No case was registered till the filing of this news story.
