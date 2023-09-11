Committees formed across Sindh to conduct drive against electricity pilferage

The caretaker Sindh government has announced the formation of a provincial task force to conduct a crackdown against the pilferage of electricity in the province.

A notification was issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Fakhre Alam for the formation of an eight-member task force for conducting the drive against electricity theft in the province.

The Sindh home secretary is the convener of the task force and its other members include the provincial energy secretary, representatives of the power division of the federal government, an additional inspector general of the Sindh police, divisional commissioners, deputy inspector general of the Sindh police of the range concerned, and CEOs of both the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company and Sukkur Electric Power Company. Any other co-opted member to be nominated by the convener may also be added to the task force.

The notified terms of reference of the task force include devising a strategy and effective mechanism for a focused and sustainable campaign throughout the province against electricity theft targeting high-loss commercial, agriculture, industrial and domestic power connections.

The task force will also work for the recovery of electricity dues from the defaulters. It will also monitor, supervise and coordinate the operation and initiatives undertaken by the divisional and district enforcement committees to be formed against the issue of power theft.

Meanwhile, the Sindh chief secretary has also constituted divisional and district enforcement committees to conduct drives against electricity pilferage in different parts of the province.

Each of the divisional/district enforcement committees will be headed by the area commissioner. Other members of the committee will include the deputy inspector of police of the range concerned, deputy commissioner, SSP posted in the district, superintendent engineer of Hesco or Sepco, a representative of the vigilance cell of Power Planning and Monitoring Company of the government, and any other co-opted member to be nominated by the commissioner.

As per the terms of reference of the divisional/district enforcement committees, they will effectively enforce and implement decisions of the provincial task force against electricity theft in coordination with all the relevant stakeholders. It will ensure that comprehensive public awareness campaigns are conducted by the relevant power distribution companies in coordination with the relevant stakeholders.

The committees will ensure that data regarding high-loss feeders is provided by the power distribution companies regularly along with detailed information about recovery of power dues.

They will also ensure that weekly programmes prepared by the relevant power distribution companies for eradicating electricity theft and recovery from defaulters are effectively put into practice. Moreover, they will perform any other task assigned by the provincial task force.

Instructions to police

The Sindh police have been instructed to take action against those involved in electricity pilferage across the province.

In connection with its directives for a nationwide action against power theft, the federal government has issued directives to all the police stations across Sindh to coordinate with the electricity distribution companies in their respective areas and register cases and arrest those responsible for power theft.

The police stations have also been told to submit weekly reports on their action against power theft to the Sindh inspector general of police.

The suspects involved in electricity pilferage would be arrested under the Electricity Theft Act. “On the directives of prime minister of Pakistan, ministry of Energy (Power Division), Government of Pakistan, has launched a vigorous anti-theft electricity campaign throughout the country. In this regard, I am directed to request you to please coordinate with your respective area heads of Power Electricity Distribution Company and should extend all necessary assistance to the teams during their operation or campaign, including registration of FIRs and arrest of culprits involved in the theft of electricity. Details of cases registered on their complaints shall be furnished to IGP Operations Room, on a weekly basis,” reads a letter written by Sheeraz Nazeer AIGP operation for the Sindh police chief to Karachi additional inspector general of police, and deputy inspectors general of the Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad ranges.