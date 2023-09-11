Warner, Labuschagne hit tons as Australia ease past SA

BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa: David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne hit centuries and set up a convincing 123-run win for Australia in the second one-day international against South Africa at the Mangaung Oval on Saturday.

Warner made 106 and Labuschagne 124 in an Australian total of 392 for eight after the tourists were sent in. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa took four for 48 as South Africa were bowled out for 269 in the 42nd over.

Quinton de Kock (45) and skipper Temba Bavuma (46) put on 81 in nine overs to get South Africa off to a quick start before De Kock was caught and bowled by Nathan Ellis.

Zampa struck twice in successive overs to dismiss Bavuma and Aiden Markram and South Africa were unable to mount a serious challenge, although Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller both made 49.

"Our intent and execution tonight was as good as it gets," said Australian captain Mitchell Marsh. Warner and Travis Head dominated South Africa’s fast bowlers during an opening partnership of 109 off 72 balls, with Head thrashing 64 off 36 balls with nine fours and three sixes.

There was a brief respite for South Africa when left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi dismissed Head and Marsh off successive deliveries.

South Africa won the toss

Australia Innings

Warner b Phehlukwayo 106

Head c Miller b Shamsi 64

Marsh (c)lbw b Shamsi 0

Labuschagne c Markram b Shamsi 124

Inglis c van der Dussen b Rabada 50

David c de Kock b Rabada 1

Carey c van der Dussen b Shamsi 6

Hardie c Miller b Jansen 3

Abbott not out 7

Ellis not out 14

Total: 50 Ov 392/8

Fall of wickets: 1-109, 2-109, 3-260, 4-343, 5-356, 6-358, 7-363, 8-369

Bowling: Jansen 9-0-63-1, Rabada 9-0-79-2, Nortje 5-0-58-0, Markram 10-0-78-0, Shamsi 10-0-61-4, Phehlukwayo 7-0-50-1

South Africa Innings:

de Kock c & b Ellis 45

Bavuma (c)lbw b Zampa 46

der Dussen b Hardie 17

Markram c Abbott b Zampa 3

Klaasen b Zampa 49

Miller lbw b Ellis 49

Jansen lbw b Zampa 23

Phehlukwayo c Labuschagne b Hardie 1

Rabada not out 17

Nortje b Abbott 10

Shamsi lbw b Abbott 0

Total: 41.5 Ov 269

Fall of wickets: 1-81, 2-99, 3-105, 4-119, 5-177, 6-241, 7-241, 8-243, 9-269, 10-269

Bowling: Abbott 7.5-0-50-2, Head 4-0-41-0, Ellis 8-1-32-2, Hardie 10-0-62-2, Zampa 9-1-48-4

Match Result: AUS won by 123 runs

Man of the match: Labuschagne

Umpire: Bongani Jele, Nitin Menon