Karachi is lit as Ace Junior Golf League arrives

KARACHI: Bahzad Murtaza and Eshaal Nawab shined in Ace Junior Golf League inaugural match in Karachi on Saturday.

In the boys section, top 5 positions were attained by, Behzad Murtaza 39, Mustafa Maqbool 43, Mustafa Ahsan 52, Ahad Paracha 66 and Zuhair Qawi 68.

The Eagle Category of ages 10 to 14, in Girls Section, the top 4 positions were clinched by Eshaal Nawab 85, Ayesha Kashif 96, Almeerah Shaikh 103 and Amal M Shaikh Ali 107.

In the Boys Section we had Abdullah Bilal 78, Ismail Syed 79, Ayhan Azeem Chaudhry 84 and Abdul Raffay 84, topped the charts.

In the Albatross Category of ages 14 to 18, in Girls Section, the top girl was Faria Aman, playing 101.

In the Boys Section, we had Hamza Azam 74, Jameel Khan 75, Abdullah Ansar 75 and Shawaiz Latki 78 were on top 4 table positions.

In the Elite Category of ages 18-21, In girls section, Abiha Syed 76 won the first position while Daniah Syed 79 came second.

In the Boys Section the top four positions were taken by Omer Khalid 68, Omer Intisar 76, Hayder Bilal 80 and Muhammad Aabis 94.

The euphoria of exclusive junior golf league thrilled the junior golfers and 84 of them registered to compete. It diminished the common misconception that Karachi have very few juniors to play competitive golf.

Patron in Chief Gen. Hilal said, “AJGL serves as the Oxygen for Golf in Pakistan”. To grace the occasion and encourage junior golfers, Lt. Gen Khalid Ahmed Kidwai, a golfer himself, was there as chief guest. Among notable guests were Khurram Khan President SGA, Brig Ahsan Masood, Convener DHA Golf Club, Ms. Humera Khalid, Member executive committee SGA, PGF and, Ms. Nida Huq, Lady Golf Captain of DHA, honoured Dr. Asma Afzal Shami with their presence.

Khurram said that SGA is in full support for the unique initiative and would like to combine forces to make it even more successful. The chief guest, an exceptional officer himself with many medals on his chest, praised the whole concept of AJGL, claiming it as the backbone for golf. He specifically admired the scientific approach to develop golf and said that the collaboration of Dr. Asma Shami’s vision with Munazza Shaheen’s technical approach is the key factor of attaining heights that no one has ever imagined.

As for the results of this match, junior golfers exhibited their skills in an admirable fashion. The very young junior golfers age 6 to 10 in Birdie Category, competing for the first time in Karachi, did superbly well playing 9 holes.

Munazza Shaheen, the Tournament Director and President AJGL narrated the exposition of the league. She explained the three objectives which are training, mind sciences and holding matches. She also gave the two principles to play i.e. on gross and play by age and how it cemented the existing structure of the league.