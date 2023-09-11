Usman misses century as Quaid Trophy begins

LAHORE: The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Pakistan's premier first-class cricket tournament, kicked off with some exciting action on its opening day in the 2023-24 domestic cricket season.

Eight teams are competing this season, and four matches started with some remarkable performances. In the match between Rawalpindi and FATA at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, FATA put up a competitive score of 196 runs for five wickets in 57 overs on the first day. The standout performances came from Mohammad Usman, who missed a century by scoring 99 runs, and Khushdil Shah, who contributed with an impressive 64 runs.

Over in Abbottabad, the clash between Peshawar Region and Karachi Region saw Karachi amassing a total of 267 runs for six wickets on the first day. Khurram Manzoor's solid batting display yielded 87 runs, while Asad Shafiq added 70 runs. Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed remained unbeaten on 28 runs.

At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Whites won the toss against Lahore Blues and decided to field. Lahore Blues posted a competitive total of 247 runs for seven wickets, with noteworthy half-centuries from Hussain Talat (61 runs) and Junaid Ali (51 not out).

The encounter between Multan Region and Faisalabad Region at Shoaib Akhtar Stadium Rawalpindi saw Multan Region scoring 145 runs in 43 overs, with two players dismissed. Zain Abbas played an aggressive innings, amassing 65 runs with seven fours and three sixes.