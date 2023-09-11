Three upsets at Lahore Race Club

LAHORE: Honours were even for the non-favourites and the treasured ones during the day’s races conducted here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

As favourites Desert Parri, Abdullah Love and Jalpana Prince were the winners of their races, the horses that surprised with their performances were Bravo’s Queen, Nimal Princess and Western Lady.

There was an easy sailing for the favourite Desert Parri in the opening Defence Day Cup. It stormed ahead with clear distance and never looked back. However, a surprise was given by Kuwait Currency when it stood second while Roshnee that had an outside chance became third.

Abdullah Love after a neck and neck tussle with Mister Macs surged ahead to win the Sarfraz Raffiqui Hilal-e-Jurrat Cup. Mister Macs gallop at second position also came as a surprise while Silent Melody that was on fluke was third.

In the third race, which was Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed Cup, Bravo's Queen came up with a surprise win. It pushed Dil Nasheen to second position. Another surprise of the race was given by Forsythia when it took the third place.

In another surprise of the day, Nimal Princess turned out to be the winner of the fourth race which was the Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup. Zarpash, which was favourite, became second while Firouz with its third position also developed another surprise of the race.

Western Lady ridden out by Mohammad Sajjad drew another surprise of the day in the fifth race that was the Sawar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup.

But Market Leader as expected took the place while the race favourite Sehar was pushed to the third position. In the last race which was Hawaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup, the winner was Jalpana Prince. It was followed by Zaman Sahib at place and Shair-e-Niaz Baig secured the third position.