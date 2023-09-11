Canada edge US to win bronze

MANILA: Canada beat the United States 127-118 in overtime on Sunday to finish third at the Basketball World Cup and claim their first-ever podium finish.
The Canadians thought they had won it in regulation time until Mikal Bridges hit a three-point shot with 0.2sec remaining to take the game into overtime.
Canada brushed themselves off and went back to work in the extra period, quickly snatching the lead and staying there for the win. Dillon Brooks finished as Canada’s top scorer with 39 points, followed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 31.
It was the Americans´ third defeat of the tournament, having already lost to Lithuania in the second round and Germany in the semi-finals. Bridges gave them a brief reprieve when he collected his own missed free shot in the final second of regulation before scrambling out to the wing and sinking a three-pointer. Kelly Olynyk almost won it for Canada immediately afterwards, only for his three-point attempt to hit the rim.
