No arrest risk for Putin at Brazil G20: Lula

NEW DELHI: Russian leader Vladimir Putin will not be arrested if he attends the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro next year, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said.

The Russian president is skipping this year´s gathering in New Delhi, avoiding the risk of political opprobrium and criminal detention under an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant. Both India and Brazil are members of the ICC, which issued the warrant in March over accusations of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children, a war crime. The Kremlin insists the warrant against Putin is “void”. Putin has skipped recent international gatherings and sent his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to New Delhi instead.