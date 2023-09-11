No arrest risk for Putin at Brazil G20: Lula

NEW DELHI: Russian leader Vladimir Putin will not be arrested if he attends the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro next year, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said.
The Russian president is skipping this year´s gathering in New Delhi, avoiding the risk of political opprobrium and criminal detention under an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant. Both India and Brazil are members of the ICC, which issued the warrant in March over accusations of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children, a war crime. The Kremlin insists the warrant against Putin is “void”. Putin has skipped recent international gatherings and sent his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to New Delhi instead.
ROME: Italy has not yet decided whether to quit China´s Belt and Road investment plan, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia...
KYIV, Ukraine: Two aid workers, one Canadian and one Spanish, were killed in east Ukraine, said Kyiv on Sunday blaming...
NEW DELHI: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday said he will reshuffle his cabinet as early as Wednesday....
CARCAS: Venezuelan soldiers have dislodged more than 11,500 illegal gold miners from the country´s biggest natural...
STOCKHOLM: The family of a Swedish EU diplomat held captive in Iran for more than 500 days called on Sunday for his...
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Gaza Strip exports to Israel resumed on Sunday as Israel reopened a trade...