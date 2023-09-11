Two dead, four injured in Hungary air show crash

BUDAPEST: A plane crashed during an air show in Hungary on Sunday, leaving two people dead and four injured, officials said.
The show took place at Borgond airport at Szekesfehervar city, some 70-km southwest of Budapest. “Based on preliminary information, apart from the pilot, there was one passenger on the aircraft, and tragically, both lost their lives at the scene,” police said in a statement.
On the ground, four people were injured, including three suffering severe burns, according to a spokeswoman of the national ambulance service. She added those injured severely were a woman, a man and a girl, while a boy suffered lighter injuries.
