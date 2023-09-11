American trapped in Turkish cave progresses to surface

ISTANBUL: An injured US explorer trapped more than 1,000 meters deep in a Turkish cave for eight days has been transported 300 meters toward the surface, rescuers said on Sunday.

Mark Dickey, 40, reported falling sick September 2 while exploring the Morca Cave in southern Turkey´s Taurus Mountains with an international team.

Dickey fell ill at a depth of 1,120 metres and has been resting at a base camp 1,040 metres underground. He was moved by rescuers on a stretcher, beginning just before 3:30 pm (1230 GMT) Saturday over a period of ten hours.

He is now at a depth of 700 metres and “has a horizontal but narrow passage between him and the campsite” where he can rest before continuing the journey up, the Turkish Caving Federation said on X, formerly Twitter.