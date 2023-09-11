Kyiv fends off new wave of overnight drone attacks

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine said it shot down most of the three dozen drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack mainly directed around the capital.

The latest attack comes as Ukraine´s forces are urging more Western support for their gruelling counteroffensive to gain back land in the east and south.

“We recorded the launch of 33 Shahed (drones) in the direction of Kyiv... 26 were destroyed,” the Ukrainian Air Force said on Sunday. Earlier, officials said air defence downed 25 out of 32 drones.

An AFP journalist in the capital heard multiple explosions -- presumably from air defence -- starting around 1:30 am (2230 GMT).

“Drones entered the capital in groups and from different directions,” Sergiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, wrote on Telegram.

Debris fell in several districts, damaging an apartment in a multi-storey building, as well as road surfaces and power lines, he added, saying one person was injured. Ukrainian emergency services published photos of rescuers putting out fires in several districts.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a resident suffered from an “acute stress attack” and was receiving medical assistance after debris fell in the central Podil district.

Kyiv had seen drone and missile attacks on an almost nightly basis last winter and spring, as Russia pounded cities across Ukraine in a bid to wipe out Ukraine´s energy infrastructure and destroy morale.