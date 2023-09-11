Pakistan rejects holding of illegal elections in Karabakh

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan considered Karabakh as the sovereign territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and any attempt to conduct the so-called elections there by the illegally installed regime was legally and morally reprehensible.
'Such an attempt is also a grave violation of the UN Charter and principles of established international law,' Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a press statement, on Sunday, in response to a query regarding the so-called presidential elections in the territory of Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan on Saturday condemned the so-called elections held in the territories of its Karabakh region, calling it an 'extremely provocative step.
'This is a clear violation of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity and is by no means admissible and tolerable,' Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry statement maintained.
It said that the 'provocations by Armenia' had a detrimental impact on the normalisation process and hindered international efforts.
