Achakzai calls for addressing issue of Afghan refugees

KARACHI: Balochistan caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations Jan Achakzai has said the government understands the urgent need to address the Afghan refugee situation while working towards a comprehensive policy framework with the federal government.

“However, there is confusion about which group should be expelled first for which a clear policy is needed. The caretaker government and Balochistan authorities are in close contact with the federal government to resolve the issue promptly and ensure that security concerns linked to Afghan refugees are addressed,” he said while addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Sunday.

He said that the Balochistan government was committed to resolving the Afghan refugee issue, which had significant security implications. He emphasized that the issue was fundamentally a matter of policy, aimed at distinguishing between various groups and their presence in Pakistan, whether they arrived after 9/11, in the 1980s, or under different circumstances.

He said that the government recognized the need for clarity regarding the Afghan refugee situation and was committed to providing solutions that aligned with both humanitarian concerns and national security interests.

He said that in a bid to attract foreign investment and bolster the country’s economic prospects, the Balochistan government is actively developing a “one-window operation” to facilitate foreign investors. “A zero-tolerance approach towards bureaucratic hurdles, often referred to as “red tape,” would be adopted to streamline the investment process. International investment efforts are currently underway to create a conducive environment for investors.”

He pointed that the biggest system hurdle was the traditional bureaucratic system in the country due to which foreign investor don’t invest.

“We have to make strict and difficult decisions to strengthened our economy. The Balochistan government has enhanced security measures to provide safety and protection to international investors both by sea and land. Authorities are resolute in their commitment to target and combat terrorism in all its forms, ensuring a secure environment for investors and citizens alike,” he added.

“Furthermore, the government is keenly focused on creating a transparent and conducive environment for upcoming elections, addressing governance challenges, and fostering correct governance practices. While border management is not within our mandate, we stress the importance of collaboration between law enforcement agencies to combat smuggling activities effectively,” he added.

Achakzai said that the caretaker government of Balochistan was making efforts to address various issues in the province so that the coming elected government could work further smoothly on the development projects.

“There is a need of 5 mega projects in Balochistan. If we attract foreign investors, the entire population of the province would get employment” While commenting on the issue of Baloch missing persons, he said that the government had traced 150 missing individuals. Achakzai said, “The issue of missing persons in Balochistan is nothing more than a drama”.

He said, “Balochistan belongs to us. Our future is associated with the province. We have to carefully use the resources and take steps towards building a prosperous and secure future for the nation.

Without stability, security, and economic growth, we simply can’t uplift the economic situation of the country.”