Sit-in against abduction of truck drivers

SUKKUR: A sit-in was staged by truck drivers against the abduction of their fellow drivers on the Indus Highway, Kandhkot on Sunday.
According to reports, three truck drivers were kidnapped by the dacoits on the Indus Highway, Kandhkot near Malheer, however one of them managed to escape from the captivity.
The kidnapped drivers included Qadeer Ahmed, Yaseen Brohi and Jahanzeb Brohi, however Jahanzeb Brohi later managed to escape.
The Kandhkot Police reached the spot and started search operation to recover the kidnapped drivers. Meanwhile, the drivers of different vehicles, including coaches blocked the Indus Highway, demanding recovery of the abducted truck drivers and an action against the dacoits.
