Complete ban imposed on transportation of wheat from GB: Ban is meant to nab wheat smugglers

ISLAMABAD: The Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) government has imposed a complete ban on the shipment of wheat outside the region, a move aimed at ensuring transparent distribution of wheat at subsidised rates to its people.

The ban is also meant to nab wheat smugglers and take legal action against them, reported local media on Sunday.

To prevent the illegal shipment of wheat out of G-B, police personnel deployed at the check-posts located at the region entry and exit points, including Karakoram Highway, Babusar and Ghizer Road, have been instructed to prepare for a grand operation against the smugglers by setting up blockades and checking vehicles. The police department has been issued directions to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to make this possible.

In order to take strict disciplinary action against the elements involved in smuggling as per the law, the food department has been ordered to crack down on them with the cooperation of district administration and police.

The food secretary has been directed to prepare comprehensive recommendations for targeted subsidy and equitable distribution of wheat.

The G-B government has appealed to the people to identify the elements involved in illegal supply as well as hoarding of wheat and inform the authorities in time so that a crisis of the staple food could be prevented in the region.

“In pursuance of the decision taken in Provincial Intelligence Committee (PIC) meeting held on September, 5 2023, the competent authority has decided to impose ban on the transportation of wheat and items produced from wheat in any form, from Gilgit-Baltistan to other parts of the country with immediate effect,” read a notification issued by the G-B government.