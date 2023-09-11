Ceasefire brokered in land dispute after loss of two lives

WANA: An exchange of fire between the Wazir Spirkai tribe from Lower South Waziristan and the Mehsud Nanokhel tribe from Upper South Waziristan resulted in the loss of two lives. However, authorities later brokered a ceasefire afterwards.

The conflict over the Balapathar land dispute in Shakai tehsil has been ongoing for the last several days, with both sides using weapons against each other. The recent incident involved both tribes using small and large firearms, resulting in casualties.

Assistant Commissioner Wana Yasir Salman Kundi from Lower South Waziristan and Assistant Commissioner Sarvekai Umar Khittab from Upper South Waziristan, along with the police, Ulema, local political leaders, tribal elders, and youths made efforts and brokered ceasefire. Following the ceasefire, tribal leaders engaged in constructive discussions, leading to a mutual agreement to resolve the land dispute in accordance with tribal traditions.

The conflict over the Balapathar land has persisted for some time, with previous clashes occurring in 2015 and 2017. Both sides’ district administrations have intensified efforts to resolve the Balapathar land dispute through negotiations and traditional jirga proceedings to prevent further loss of life.