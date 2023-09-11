11 arrested in operation against narcotics smugglers

QUETTA: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), levies, FC and other law enforcement agencies in collaboration with Pakistan Army arrested 11 accused involved in narcotics smuggling and bulldozed 48 compounds of narcotics in Qila Abdullah district of Balochistan.

According to information on Sunday before launching the crackdown, a Jirga of tribal elders was convened and those associated with the business were given a warning. During the three-day operation that was conducted from September 8 to September 10, 1,100kg of Charas, 94kg of Ephedrine, 16.2kg of ice and 1,090 liters of HCL were recovered. Later, six tonnes of Ephedrine was destroyed. Similarly godowns of narcotics were also destroyed. Apart from that action was taken against 42 targets.On the other hand opium crop grown over 70 acres of land and 28 machines used for processing narcotics were also destroyed.

The LEAs also seized the chemicals used in the production of narcotics. Locals have welcomed the crackdown on narcotics smugglers and thanked the LEAs for the action.Nasir Khan Kakar, a tribal elder, has said that it was a long standing demand of the people of Qila Abdullah that action should be taken against smugglers.