Attempts to delay MDCAT 2023: Health ministry approaches FIA against students, academies

Students appearing for MCAT in order to get admission to various medical universities across the country. — PPI/File

ISLAMABAD: The health ministry has approached the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against academies and students, who attempted to get the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023 postponed through blackmailing and influencing PMDC via social media.

Around 400-500 students, who studied at some academies for the preparation of Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023, used social media to influence the federal health authorities and Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) in a bid to get the test cancelled or postponed, claimed officials at the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS) on Sunday.

The PMDC had earlier announced to hold separate test for candidates from the flood-hit areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but later decided to hold the MDCAT 2023 on a single day when it came to know that students and academies were using the pretext of flood to gain time.

Talking to The News, officials of NHS said the group of students from a couple of tuition-academies in Islamabad and Rawalpindi launched a coordinated campaign and used social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and other platforms to convince the federal health ministry and PMDC to postpone MDCAT and hold it in October 2023 instead of September 10, 2023.

“These students also sent thousands of messages, with fake and concocted stories to Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan, other government officials and even the PMDC officials to postpone the MDCAT,” the officials said adding that under the influence of these messages and coordinated campaign, the minister and PMDC agreed to hold the MDCAT in two phases.

“Dr Nadeem Jan had even stated that a separate MDCAT exam would be conducted for students from the flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab and directed PMDC to make arrangements for MDCAT in October for students, who were not prepared due to floods and issues of syllabus,” the officials added. However, a day before the scheduled date for MDCAT exam, PMDC and health ministry came to know that it was a conspiracy to postpone the exams, which was hatched on the behest of a couple of tuition academies. So the authorities announced to take MDCAT exam on a single day across the country, officials added. Health Minister Dr Jan also confirmed that he had received messages from students and some of them even tried to blackmail him. “Some hurled me abuses, others used emotional stories and some even warned me that they would commit suicide if MDCAT was not delayed. Now we have approached FIA and lodged a written complaint against these blackmailers,” he added.