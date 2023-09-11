Staff lacks equipment, training to detect power theft: report

A technician from K-Electric fixes new electricity meters at a residential building in Karachi. — AFP/File

LAHORE: A report compiled by an intelligence agency on power theft and line losses worth billions of rupees in various Discos of the country has revealed that the staff have neither modern devices nor training to stop power theft.

All electricity supply companies, including Lesco, have clip-on meters that detect the amperage of electricity but cannot detect the electronic device in the meter that steals electricity. There are new software for electricity theft, most of which control the modern chip in the meter through remote control, and electricity thieves have installed the modern chip inside the meters, in which the staff of these electricity supply companies are indirectly or indirectly involved.

According to the report, private electricians and electrical engineers install the chips in meters and the chip is attached to remote control. When there is a threat of a raid by a team of an electricity supply company, electricity thieves switch on the switched-off meter by remote control. CCTV cameras are now installed in most factories and industries and outside houses, which track the movement of raiding teams in the area, while many industries are also informed about raids by Disco staff themselves.

According to the report, the staff have no training, so they fail to find the hidden chips in the meters. Several meters installed by Discos are taken down and dummy meters of similar serial number are installed in homes and business centers which are monitored every two to four days from the meter reading. They are removed and replaced with original meters so that the meter reader cannot know the original reading.

The meter reader notes the reading on the original meter which is installed just two to four days before the reading, which is much lower than the actual electricity consumption and the bill is thousands of units less. The readings of electricity meters installed in large industries are taken by Exens or SEs. Various Discos have started installing AMR meters (Automator Reading) at industries which are linked with SIM data which officers can check any time, but still there are thousands of connections. There are those with whom AMR meters could not be installed due to which millions of units of electricity are still being stolen through old methods.

The report states that a major cause of line losses is excessive length of 11KV lines, faulty conductors, damaged transformers, excessive length of LT lines and poor materials, overloading of transformers beyond their capacity. The report states that power supply companies do not have a large system for repairing transformers, so most transformers are repaired by private workshops where there is no provision for oil dehydration or maintenance. A regular electric sheet is used in the cover.

Non-standard copper winding quality of transformers is also a major cause of losses. According to the report, the number of customers in the subdivisions of many Discos has exceeded 50,000 and 60,000, while there is a severe shortage of staff. Earlier, the procedure was that if there were more than 20,000 users, a new subdivision was created.

According to the report, corruption continues by charging lakhs of rupees from consumers for new connections due to which the staff are living a lavish lifestyle. The children of these officers are studying in the most expensive private schools.

According to the report, huge amounts are also charged for changing the three-phase industrial meters, which is not possible without the cooperation of the staff of the companies. The unions are busy defending their corruption instead of raising their voice for protection of the staff and legitimate facilities for them, due to which employees are afraid of union officials and their legitimate demands are also being neglected.