Millers to sell sugar to Punjab govt at Rs140/kg

A worker can be seen carrying a sugar bag from a place filled with numerous sugar bags. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Sugar mills of Punjab have agreed to sell the sweetener to the government at Rs140/kg, which will be sold to people at special centres, model bazaars and stalls in Sunday bazaars.

The decision was taken in a meeting between the Punjab chief minister and sugar mills owners.

A delegation of sugar mills owners met with Mohsin Naqvi and it was agreed that they will sell sugar to the Punjab government at Rs140/kg. CM Mohsin Naqvi said the Punjab government would sell sugar at special centres, model bazaars and special stalls in the Sunday bazaars. “We were fully concerned and aware about the difficulties of people, who will directly benefit from the reduction in prices,” he added. It was agreed during the meeting to launch the crushing season from October 28. The delegation said that a surplus stock of sugar was available in Punjab. The delegation comprised Haroon Akhtar, Zaka Ashraf, Fawad Mukhtar and others. Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanveer and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman were also present.