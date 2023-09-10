Alleged killer, others arrested

MARDAN: Police claimed to have apprehended an alleged killer, a drug dealer, and three gamblers on Saturday.

The cops arrested three gamblers and seized Rs3,800 on bet, while a drug peddler was arrested with 214 grams of narcotics.

On the directive of District Police Officer Najib-ul-Rehman, ASP Resham Jahangir, SHO Shafiullah Khan and other cops also arrested Nizar Khan, who was wanted in a murder case. A Kalashnikov was also recovered from him.Meanwhile, two suspects were arrested and 3kg charas recovered from them in Toru area.