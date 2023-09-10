Alleged killer, others arrested

MARDAN: Police claimed to have apprehended an alleged killer, a drug dealer, and three gamblers on Saturday.
The cops arrested three gamblers and seized Rs3,800 on bet, while a drug peddler was arrested with 214 grams of narcotics.
On the directive of District Police Officer Najib-ul-Rehman, ASP Resham Jahangir, SHO Shafiullah Khan and other cops also arrested Nizar Khan, who was wanted in a murder case. A Kalashnikov was also recovered from him.Meanwhile, two suspects were arrested and 3kg charas recovered from them in Toru area.
LANDIKOTAL: The Torkham border crossing remained shut for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday amid tensions between...
LAHORE: CCPO Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a progress review meeting on development...
WANA: A firing incident claimed three lives and also injured four persons in Toi Khullah area of Lower South...
NOWSHERA: Former Chairman Nowshera Industrial Estate Muhammad Ashfaque Paracha has been appointed as new chairman of...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A woman and a child were killed and two others sustained injuries when a mini-truck first ran into a...
MARDAN: A girl has gone missing from the limits of Par Hoti Police Station, police said.Wajid Gul, a resident of Par...