CCPO orders timely completion of uplift schemes

LAHORE: CCPO Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a progress review meeting on development schemes at the Capital City Police Office on Saturday.

The meeting encompassed a comprehensive assessment of ongoing development schemes and welfare projects within Lahore Police, discussing 11 schemes in total, including seven police stations and four under-completion projects. SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir provided a briefing on the progress of these ongoing initiatives.

CCPO Lahore, during the meeting, directed the timely functionalisation of Lohari Police Station by September 30 and issued instructions for the expedited completion of Hanjarwal, Bhatti Gate and Liaqatabad Police Stations. Additionally, Kamyana instructed the completion of police employee residences in Bhubtiyan by November 30.

Furthermore, CCPO Lahore emphasised the need for the expeditious completion of the training school for the close protection unit township of the dolphin squad. The meeting also delved into determining the number of large-scale police stations in accordance with the local population and crime ratio. In this context, there was a discussion regarding the proposal to consolidate smaller police stations for the convenience of the public.

CCPO Lahore underlined the urgency of operationalising the development projects under the annual development program. He noted that the construction, repair, and upgrading of police stations in the provincial capital is progressing swiftly.

Kamyana reaffirmed his commitment to providing state-of-the-art amenities in police stations, including front desks, investigation rooms, waiting areas, and washrooms, for the convenience of citizens. He pledged to allocate all necessary resources to expedite the completion of development schemes and welfare projects.

SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Sohaib Ashraf, DSP Development Mustafa Hassan, XEN Building and contractors also attended the meeting.