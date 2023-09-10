Three killed in Lower SW firing

WANA: A firing incident claimed three lives and also injured four persons in Toi Khullah area of Lower South Waziristan district on Saturday, police said.
The families of Mashad Khan and Shamiran Dottani, traded fire over an old enmity, which has claimed several lives from both families in the past.
Officials of Toi Khullah Police Station said the armed men of Dottani’s family, sitting in an ambush, fired at the members of Mashad Khan’s family and a gun battle ensued.
Those killed from Mashad Khan’s family were identified as Naseeb Khan and Mashal Khan, with Hikmat and Zahir Shah sustaining injuries.
From Shah Miran’s family, Naeem was killed while another person was wounded.
The police said they had started an investigation, and an FIR would soon be registered as per law. Both families are close relatives.
