PBF KP chapter gets new chairman

NOWSHERA: Former Chairman Nowshera Industrial Estate Muhammad Ashfaque Paracha has been appointed as new chairman of Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
According to the notification Muhammad Ashfaque Paracha has replaced Muhammad Atif Haleem.
The PBF has started restructuring in the province for better coordination with all the stakeholders for effective advocacy.
PBF designated KP Chairman Ashfaque Paracha said the future of Pakistan lay in economic diplomacy and outreach to the world, adding that KP could play a pivotal role in this regard.
However, he said this challenge needed broader national response.
Pakistan must reorient the thrust of its diplomatic efforts towards economic benefit and prosperity of the masses.
“Economic Diplomacy is not just a buzzword, but a blueprint to leverage our diplomatic assets in the service of our development agenda,” he added.
