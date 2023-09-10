Woman, child lose life in road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A woman and a child were killed and two others sustained injuries when a mini-truck first ran into a caravan of nomads and later rammed into a gas tanker at the steep slope at Sarobai area in Darazinda subdivision here on Saturday, sources said.

Rescue 1122 officials said that the truck coming from Zhob in Balochistan first hit the caravan of nomads and rammed into the gas tanker when its driver lost control over the steering wheel.

The accident left a woman and a child from the caravan of the nomads dead. While another two people, including the driver of the tanker, sustained injuries in the collision.

The goats, sheep and donkeys of the nomads were killed as they were crushed by the truck. The belongings of the nomads loaded on donkeys were also damaged.

The driver of the truck escaped from the spot.

The officials of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot when they were informed about the road accident.

The Rescue 1122 officials transported the bodies of the woman and the child and the two injured to a nearby hospital.

A fire-brigade vehicle was deployed to deal with any eventuality in case of gas leakage from the tanker.

The rescuers made efforts to clear the road to traffic. It may be mentioned that several people had died and many injured in the same place in Sarobai area of Darazinda in road accidents in the past.